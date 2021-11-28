Rally for awareness on helmet use

To promote awareness on mandatory helmet use among two-wheeler riders, the Kazipet divisional police on Sunday organised a motorcycle rally in the city.

Telugu film actor Suman flagged off the bike rally in the presence of several police officials and people from various walks of life here.

Earlier, he participated in a meeting organised by the police at the Kazipet police station to raise awareness on the helmet rule for all two-wheeler riders to mandatorily wear the protective headgear for their safety.

Speakers at the meeting outlined a slew of initiatives to make all the two-wheeler users to strictly comply with the helmet rule for preventing fatal road accidents and improving road safety.

Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar spoke.