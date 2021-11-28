Telangana

Rally for awareness on helmet use

To promote awareness on mandatory helmet use among two-wheeler riders, the Kazipet divisional police on Sunday organised a motorcycle rally in the city.

Telugu film actor Suman flagged off the bike rally in the presence of several police officials and people from various walks of life here.

Earlier, he participated in a meeting organised by the police at the Kazipet police station to raise awareness on the helmet rule for all two-wheeler riders to mandatorily wear the protective headgear for their safety.

Speakers at the meeting outlined a slew of initiatives to make all the two-wheeler users to strictly comply with the helmet rule for preventing fatal road accidents and improving road safety.

Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar spoke.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2021 10:56:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/rally-for-awareness-on-helment-use/article37742324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY