Rajiv Swagruha allotments done in Bandlaguda

HMDA has successfully completed allotment of Rajiv Swagruna flats in Bandlaguda in all the 12 categories of first preference, covering a total 13,756 applicants on Tuesday, through draw of lots.

A total 1,895 flats were to be allotted, of which flats confirmed for allotment were 1692. A total 3,179 flats in the category ‘1BHK fifth & above floor’ are left unallotted, which too will be allotted among second preference applicants in the same manner.

Arrangements are underway for allotment of 343 flats in 3BHK deluxe category among 16,679 applicants of Bandlaguda on Wednesday, a statement from HMDA informed.