Rain lashes some parts of Hyderabad

June 01, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy rain in several parts of western Hyderabad towards the early evening hours brought relief from oppressive heat on Wednesday, bringing down the temperature across the city.

Skies became cloudy and weather turned balmy in the evening across the city, though rain was limited to only a few areas, such as Gachibowli, Kukatpally and others.

Though the rain lasted less than half-an-hour, roads turned into streams, making it difficult for commuters to negotiate the way.

The Meteorology Department predicted partly cloudy sky and likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers for the coming 24 hours.