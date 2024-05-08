Rahul should be made PM to get gold at lower price, says Jagga Reddy

TPCC working president and former MLA T. Jagga Reddy emphasised that if gold prices were to decrease, Rahul Gandhi should ascend to the position of Prime Minister. He also dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on “Congress’ deals with Ambani and Adani”.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Mr. Jagga Reddy stated that Modi’s glamour had diminished due to his anti-people policies. “Modi had only aided corporate companies and wealthy individuals to prosper, and neglected the impoverished during his 10-year tenure,” he said, and accused BJP of inciting tension between Hindus and Muslims for political gains.

He also blasted the BJP’s taxation policies, suggesting that the imposition of GST on puja materials used for Lord Rama’s worship will burden devotees. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s political influence is nothing in comparison to Rahul Gandhi’s family history,” he said.

Questioning Mr. Modi’s policies and rhetoric, Mr. Reddy raised concerns about religious intolerance and accused the PM of failing to address crucial issues.