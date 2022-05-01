Rahul Gandhi to visit Gandhi Bhavan on May 7

The Congress MP will address farmers’ meet in Warangal on May 6

The Congress MP will address farmers’ meet in Warangal on May 6

Congress MP and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of Telangana Congress, after more than a decade and his presence at the party office, seniors feel, will give a fillip to the morale of the Congress workers across the State.

Mr. Gandhi will visit the party office on May 7 afternoon to attend the extended executive committee meeting of the Telangana Congress apart from meeting important leaders. TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Mr. Gandhi’s presence at the party office will be a big boost to the cadre as many leaders would get an opportunity to meet him. “Psychologically, presence of such leaders at the party offices mean a lot,” he said.

As per the tentative schedule, Mr. Gandhi will arrive in Hyderabad at 4 p.m. by a regular flight and then move to Warangal by helicopter. He is likely to meet the families of farmers who committed suicide at the public meeting venue – Arts College in Warangal. He will later address the farmers’ meeting. He will travel back to Hyderabad by road. The next day on May 7, he will visit the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah statue to pay respects to the late leader and will have lunch with representatives of various organisations, including the farmers’ families. He will later address the TPCC extended Executive Committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan. He will fly back to New Delhi later in the evening.