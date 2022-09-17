Rahul Gandhi greets people of State

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Rahul Gandhi, who is busy with ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ greeted people of Telangana on the occasion of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day.’

“For the sake of land, for devotion, for liberation of slavery chains..

Starting with Telangana farmer’s struggle...

Achieved with the help of Indian Army...

Telangana people kissed the tricolour flag on this auspicious day..

Hoping to keep the same spirit for ever..

Greeting to all Telangana people...” said Mr. Rahul Gandhi in his tweet.

Poster launched

Meanwhile, urging the voters of Munugode to vote for the Congress to save democracy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has launched ‘Prajaswamya Parirakshanakai Padabhivandanam’ poster at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. The poster was designed by NSUI.

Protests held

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to provide 2 crore jobs per year as promised during election campaign, Hyderabad Youth Congress observed ‘National Unemployment Day’ on Saturday, the birthday of Mr. Modi. The Youth Congress activists sold samosa and cleaned roads near Charminar in old city.