Rabies vaccine shortage hits MGM Hospital

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital is running out of stock of the very important medicine – ARV injections, a rabies vaccine.

Several patients who came to the hospital for treatment of dog bites had to turn back as the hospital does not have the ARV injection. Till recently the hospital was hit by the lack of Tetanus vaccine. The street dog menaces is rampant in Warangal city and more often people fall prey to dog bites.

The patients blame the State government for negligence in providing the required medicines to the hospital which is visited by people from across Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad.

“I received treatment for dog bite ten days back but I need to take the rabies vaccine but the hospital staff asked me to come again. Later, they say they do have the vaccine. I made several visits to the hospital but I got the same response,” said A Mallaih of Pegadapalli village.

Patients protest

Several such patients who were waiting for the vaccine staged a protest outside the casualty ward on Sunday and Monday. They complained that the hospital staff asked them to purchase the medicines from outside.

While this is not the only case of shortage of medicine, the hospital is facing shortage in other medicines as well.

The tetanus vaccine was not available to patients for several days recently. The Vitamin ‘A’ drug which is essential to avoid day or night blindness in newborn babies is also not available in the hospital.