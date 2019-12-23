Telangana

Rabies vaccine shortage hits MGM Hospital

Several persons with dog bites have to return as rabies vaccine is in shortage.

Several persons with dog bites have to return as rabies vaccine is in shortage.   | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

more-in

Street dog menaces is rampant in Warangal city and dog bites are on the rise

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital is running out of stock of the very important medicine – ARV injections, a rabies vaccine.

Several patients who came to the hospital for treatment of dog bites had to turn back as the hospital does not have the ARV injection. Till recently the hospital was hit by the lack of Tetanus vaccine. The street dog menaces is rampant in Warangal city and more often people fall prey to dog bites.

The patients blame the State government for negligence in providing the required medicines to the hospital which is visited by people from across Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad.

“I received treatment for dog bite ten days back but I need to take the rabies vaccine but the hospital staff asked me to come again. Later, they say they do have the vaccine. I made several visits to the hospital but I got the same response,” said A Mallaih of Pegadapalli village.

Patients protest

Several such patients who were waiting for the vaccine staged a protest outside the casualty ward on Sunday and Monday. They complained that the hospital staff asked them to purchase the medicines from outside.

While this is not the only case of shortage of medicine, the hospital is facing shortage in other medicines as well.

The tetanus vaccine was not available to patients for several days recently. The Vitamin ‘A’ drug which is essential to avoid day or night blindness in newborn babies is also not available in the hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
government health care
public health/community medicine
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 11:58:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/rabies-vaccine-shortage-hits-mgm-hospital/article30383586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY