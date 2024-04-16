Public can use DCA’s online system for verification of medical shop licences

April 16, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has introduced a ‘Third Party Verification’ system, enabling the public to verify whether a medical shop or pharmacy possesses a valid licence issued by the DCA.

Through the Online Drug Licensing System (ODLS) website at https://odls.telangana.gov.in/ThirdPartypublicview.aspx , individuals can enter the name of the pharmacy or medical shop in the search box provided under the ‘Third Party Verification’ section to access details of the drug licences issued by the Drugs Control Administration Telangana. This allows individuals to check whether the medical shop or pharmacy is authorised to sell medicines or not.