Provide security to independent candidate Shireesha: HC

November 25, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government and the Election Commission of India to provide security to Karne Shireesha alias Barrelakka, who is contesting from Kollapur Assembly constituency of Nagarkurnool district as independent candidate.

After hearing a writ petition, which was moved as lunch motion the previous day, the judge instructed the authorities to arrange security to her till the election process was over and results were declared on December 3. A young Dalit and a graduate pursuing B.Ed. programme, Ms. Shireesha made her maiden political entry by entering the poll fray as an independent from Kollapur Assembly seat.

The young woman knocked the doors of the High Court after her younger brother Bharat Kumar was attacked by anti-social elements allegedly led by one person called Santosh on November 21. She told the HC that she approached local police officials to provide security cover for her during the election campaign in the backdrop of the attack on her family member.

Ms. Shireesha maintained that the police authorities failed to act despite her representation to them. When the plea came up for hearing, the judge directed the Government Pleader for Home to secure instructions on the matter. Opposing the petitioner’s plea, the GP said the government was bound to provide security to her only during her rallies. He ruled out making special arrangements for her protection.

The judge brushed said the GP’s contentions and directed the government to provide protection to her in the backdrop of recent attack on her and her brother. The judge made it clear to the GP that the HC would direct ECI to provide a special officer to ensure her safety during the election if the government did not come forward to arrange security for the independent candidate.

Criminal cases against MPs, MLAs

In another development, a bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar on Friday directed the Registry to collate data relating to the pendancy of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs within two weeks. The bench also wanted the Registry to submit a status report regarding cases booked against each MP and MLA of the State by December 15.

The direction was given by the bench in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order passed on November 9 in a writ petition instructing all the High Courts in the country to expedite adjudication of criminal cases pending against elected members of the Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. The SC felt that pendency of cases against MPs and MLAs would have direct bearing on political and it required speedy disposal of such cases.