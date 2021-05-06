Telangana

‘Provide protection equipment, insurance to anganwadi workers’

CITU district secretary K. Rajaiah submitting memorandum to officials at Sangareddy on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district unit has urged the authorities to offer ₹ 50 lakh insurance and provide safety equipment for the anganwadis participating in door-to-door survey. In a memorandum submitted to the district project officer on Thursday, CITU district secretary K. Rajaiah said that they must be provided with face cover, masks and hand gloves in view of the pandemic as they are likely to come in contact with suspected corona patients during the survey.

