‘Prove my business links with BJP and I’ll quit politics’

Munugode people will not believe slanderous campaign: Raj Gopal Reddy

Raj Gopal Reddy, who severed his ties with the Congress on Tuesday, challenged Congress leaders to prove that he was switching to the BJP for contracts and he would leave politics if the allegations were proved.

Responding to the criticism by Congress leaders and also by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, he said it was surprising that a person who had changed four parties should be criticising him now. He also accused the PCC chief of being a political opportunist and asked how he earned so much without doing any business.

Getting personal, he alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy had purchased the PCC chief post by bribing people in the party. “He wants to take over the Congress and become Chief Minister to loot the State but that will not happen,” he said.

The dissident Congress MLA said he had decided to resign as an MLA for safeguarding the self-respect of Telangana and fighting the TRS and not making money as was being alleged. “Munugode people will never trust such allegations and they will show their confidence in him if the bypolls are held. Congress would lose deposit in Munugode and will be reduced to a single digit party in the next elections, he claimed.