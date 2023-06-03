Protests mark Rytu Dinotsavam

June 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Even while Rytu Dinotsavam was celebrated in a grand manner across the State, it was also marked by protests at some places where farmers and the general public came out in the open expressing their ire over pending problems, including delay in paddy procurement.

According to sources, some locals protested at Kaldur village in Andol mandal of Sangareddy district when MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran arrived there to participate in the programme. They squatted in the village with empty vessels, alleging that the water problem in their village was not addressed despite repeated appeals. Similarly, they also claimed that some women were not getting widow pensions.

After coming to know of the protest by villagers, the MLA changed the route. Tension prevailed in the village as some BRS activists tried to stop the agitators.

In similar manner, some farmers along with Congress leaders protested before Narsapur MLA Ch. Madan Reddy at Narsapur in Medak district, questioning him why there was an inordinate delay in paddy procurement. The Congress leaders tried to submit a memorandum but they were prevented and later taken into custody by the police.

At Bhongir headquarters also some farmers reportedly protested against the delay in paddy procurement and the government not coming to the rescue of farmers who lost their crops due to hailstorm and rains despite a promise made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself.