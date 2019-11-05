Protests against Tahsildar’s murder continue

Seething over the murder of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy in Abdullapurmet of Rangareddy district on Monday, agitated employees of the Revenue Department took out a huge rally here on Tuesday demanding harsher punishment for the killer and protection for the Revenue staff, particularly women employees.

Wearing black badges as a mark of protest against the incident, the employees owing allegiance to the Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) struck work and staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate demanding stringent punishment to the killer who resorted to the savage act.

They marched through the main streets of the town as part of the protest rally, raising slogans condemning the brutal killing of the Tahsildar.

Representatives of the TNGOs Association, VROs Association, VRAs Association, the Class IV Employees’ Association, and Collectorate staff were among those who took part in the rally.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, employees of the Collectorate led by Collector Rajat Kumar Saini observed a two-minute silence in the Tahsildar’s memory.

Employees of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, paid tributes to Ms Vijaya Reddy at a condolence meeting held at the ITDA headquarters in Bhadrachalam.

Rallies and demonstrations were held in almost all mandals across the former undivided Khammam district condemning the murder. Several MeeSeva centres downed shutters in various parts of the district as a mark of respect to the slain Revenue official.