Protesting Army job aspirant brought dead to Gandhi Hospital

Cause of death will be known after evaluation: doctor

Cause of death will be known after evaluation: doctor

A young protester at Secunderabad Railway Station did not have pulse when he was brought to Gandhi Hospital on Friday.

D. Rakesh (22) from Dhabeerpet village of Khanapur mandal in Warangal district was an Army job aspirant since the age of 17.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent M. Raja Rao said that the deceased had an injury in the chest. However, he said that he can comment on the nature of injury only after ‘technical evaluation’.

“We cannot say now whether it is a blunt or sharp injury, and bullet or stone wound,” he told The Hindu on Friday afternoon.

When the young aspirant was brought to the hospital without pulse, doctors tried to resuscitate him for 45 minutes to about an hour. They used Intercostal Drainage (ICD) to release blood which was accumulated in his lungs. “There was some blood in ICD. We tried all procedures but he could not be revived,” said Dr. Raja Rao.

Autopsy

Dr. Raja Rao said that after the post-mortem, his body was taken to his village early on Friday evening. His family and friends, who were waiting for the procedure, left for their village with his body.

13 under treatment

He added that 13 others were undergoing treatment at the hospital, and out of them, two were undergoing surgery. One of them had a bleeding injury in his chest and another had a femur fracture. Doctors said that the medical procedure on the chest was a critical one. Others have minor injuries.

Though the injured claimed that they had received bullet injuries, a ‘technical evaluation’ is taken up by specialists concerned, he said.

“Only after evaluating, we will know if it is a bullet injury. And if it is so, whether it is a regular bullet or rubber bullet. Our top priority is to save lives and send them home. We are conducting all investigations (medical) ,” he said.

Meanwhile, doctors from multiple departments are attending to the patients.