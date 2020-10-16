Promote all students without examinations: NSUI

Memorandum submitted to Minister for Education

Telangana NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat along with his team submitted a representation to Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy requesting for promotion of all the first, second and third year students of engineering.

In a statement here, he said students of first, second and third year of engineering courses and first and second year of regular degree courses should be promoted according to the UGC guidelines. “The mass promotion is a necessity because these students have to manage their online classes, mid-exams apart from following semester, doing all this in this very short period will be a Herculean task,” he explained.

Considering this all those students should be promoted based on their internal marks score as promised. He also wanted Intermediate first year students with backlogs should also be promoted without any exam as they have to prepare for second year exams apart from host of entrance examinations.

Mr. Venkat said students of degree and engineering who are writing supplementary exams should be provided with the option of selecting a convenient examination center (self-center option) in view of the pandemic and the flood situation.