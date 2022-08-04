Prolonged work on drains posing problems

Residents struggling to live with an open trench instead of a road

Unfinished drain work causes sewage stagnation in Fathullaguda, giving rise to several problems for the residents, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Unfinished work on storm water drains in Fathullaguda are giving sleepless nights to the residents of the surrounding colonies, by causing sewage stagnation and a host of other issues.

Work for the box drain, running nearly for 600 meters from Raghavendra Colony up to Fathullaguda Lake was sanctioned last year, and tenders were finalised at the start of this year at an estimated cost of about ₹4 crore.

Work started two months late, in April, and since then, has been going on at snail’s pace, complain residents of the surrounding Ketana Avenue, Madhura Nagar, and other colonies.

“They started the work after demolishing the existing drain, which was proving to be insufficient owing to the surrounding localities getting heavily populated. The floods in 2020 precipitated the issue, leading to the decision to replace the drain with a box drain,” shared P.Srinivasa Murthy, a resident of Ketana Avenue.

Blocked roads are the major issue, as the drain passes via the colony streets, occupying the entire stretch up to the ramps of the houses.

“We cannot take out vehicles, and school children are having problems negotiating their way along the dug up part of the drain. During rains, the soil becomes loose and keeps slipping into the trench, proving to be very dangerous for children,” Mr. Murthy says.

Sewage water in the trench of the unfinished drain in Fathullaguda in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A manhole collapse in Madhura Nagar compounded the problem, with overflowing sewage water entering the drain at Raghavendra Nagar, travelling all the way to the Fathullaguda Lake.

“Drinking water pipeline broke during the drain work, and due to some obstruction ahead, the sewage in the drain backed up into my kitchen and sump, putting us through hell. Even yesterday, I had to engage workers to clear the sewage,” complained Harun Rashid, another resident of the area.

Sources unwilling to be quoted, informed that the work started after much delay owing to non-payment of bills to the contractor for works pertaining to GHMC elsewhere. Besides, he was reportedly threatened by the residents downstream in Pedda Amberpet Municipality, as they feared that surplus water could inundate their colonies.

When contacted, GHMC’s Engineering officials said the works are reaching completion stage. Delay is attributed to the revised designs owing to unforeseen problems, and the need to re-model the sewage pipelines enroute. They denied any sewage flow inside the drains.