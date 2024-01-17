Progress on Nellore railway station redevelopment

January 17, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday announced that the ongoing upgradation works at the Nellore railway station in Andhra Pradesh have picked up pace with the foundations and columns of station buildings in east, west and north side being completed. About 80 percent construction of the subway on the underside tracks of the station’s west side (on Grand Trunk route) has been finished by SCL Infratech agency with all pending works to be completed in another 21 months.

An official release by the SCR informed that the works taken up under the EPC – engineering, procurement and construction mode, will transform the station into a elegant world class facility with upgraded amenities.

A new building is being constructed on the west side, while the existing ones on the east and north respectively are being extended to suit the requirements of the rail users. Facade improvements of the buildings is also being undertaken.

Construction of temporary sheds for railway court and GRP offices has also been completed. So has been the case of concrete foundations and columns in all the buildings. Roof slabs up to three floors in new buildings are underway as also shuttering. An air concourse related construction work of 36 metres width is going on all platforms.

Erection of cover over platforms and 80% of sheet works have been completed. Construction of a permanent court building, ground-level reservoir of six lakh litres capacity and a sewage treatment plant of 870 kilo litres are almost in it’s final stages”, said Arun Kumar Jain, SCR general manager. He also suggested that the utmost safety precautions should be adhered to while taking up work and that the no harm should be brought about to the passengers convenience, the release added