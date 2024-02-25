Professor’s shoplifting incident reveals underlying neurological condition

February 25, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 58-year-old professor, Venkat Swamy (name changed), was caught by a garment store owner while he was attempting to abscond with several pieces of lingerie without making a purchase.

The shop owner confronted Mr. Swamy, who failed to provide a plausible explanation for his action. Subsequently, the shop owner contacted Mr. Swamy’s son, Ramu, who did not see any reason for such items at home, especially considering the recent death of his mother.

Frontotemporal dementia

Alarmed and embarrassed by his father’s behaviour, Mr. Ramu sought professional advice and took Mr. Swamy to a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills Sudhir Kumar. Following a thorough examination, Dr. Sudhir diagnosed Mr. Swamy with the behavioural variant of frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD).

Frontotemporal dementia encompasses a group of brain diseases primarily affecting the frontal and temporal lobes, which are linked to personality, behavior, and language functions.

During the medical history assessment, Mr. Ramu recalled an earlier incident involving his father stealing a perfume, and another incident where Mr. Swamy made inappropriate comments on his daughter-in-law a week later.

Dr. Sudhir stated, “A comprehensive examination revealed a history of dressing inappropriately, making inappropriate jokes, engaging in unnecessary shopping sprees, increased appetite, and repetitive behaviours. These changes had been observed over a span of four years and were progressively worsening.”

Neuropsychological testing confirmed the diagnosis, and an MRI of the brain indicated atrophy (shrinkage) of the frontal and medial temporal lobes. Unfortunately, there is no medication-based treatment for such conditions. The family was extensively counselled about the diagnosis and management, with instructions to avoid situations that might trigger such behaviors in Mr. Swamy.

Dr. Sudhir highlighted that criminal behaviour is a clinical feature of bvFTD, ranging from socially inappropriate actions and minor offenses to more severe acts such as sex crimes and violence.