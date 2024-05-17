GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Professional colleges in Telangana urge CM Revanth to clear ₹6,500 crore dues pending since BRS tenure

Published - May 17, 2024 12:24 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Federation of Professional Colleges of Telangana State has said the colleges were suffering as the previous BRS government did not release the fee reimbursement dues to the tune of ₹6,500 crore pending since 2020.

Federation members Ravi Kumar (engineering colleges), T. Jaipal Reddy (pharmacy colleges), Sudhir Kumar (MBA colleges) and S. Parameshwar Reddy (nursing colleges) have urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to release the funds at least for the tokens issued to the colleges since 2021 but not paid.

As of now, tokens of ₹1,500 crore were pending with the Finance Department, they said and added that some of those were issued by the Congress government that took over in December last month. “We are thankful about the tokens being issued immediately. The colleges can survive only if the arrears are paid expeditiously,” the Federation members said in a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister.

They said students from the 2020-21 batch have graduated without paying the fee and the previous BRS government had not released the fee reimbursement amount. Despite several attempts, the college managements could not meet the then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the last nine years, they rued.

They also said that teachers were quitting due to non-payment of salaries by the colleges and students had to face issues. Managements tried their best to raise loans over the last nine years to sustain the colleges but even those options were now closed, they lamented. More than 90% of the colleges have dues of property taxes, Provident Fund, ESI and income tax apart from university affiliation fees and inspection fees to the universities and the All India Council for Technical Education.

The Federation recalled how the fee reimbursement system functioned smoothly under the previous Congress government till 2014 and requested the Chief Minister to continue the practice of clearing the dues at least on a quarterly basis.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.