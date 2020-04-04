Procurement rules relaxed for COVID-19 relief

Finance Department has issued special instructions for procurement of medical, surgical equipment and other essential supplies for COVID-19 relief operations.

The Government Order No.29 issued on April 4 said that the prevailing conditions of health emergency would require immediate procurement of certain diagnostic, surgical and other medical equipment, drugs and pharmaceutical and other essential services and related supplies on priority for undertaking COVID-19 relief operations. They also have to be procured in quickest possible manner and procurement procedures have to be adapted.

Accordingly, the GO permitted relaxation of provisions of Article 125 of TS Financial Code and related government orders on the subject in respect of diagnostics and other above mentioned equipment and services subject to following conditions: The procurement in the first instance be made either from suppliers already empaneled on Rate Contract or through Governmet e-Marketplace if the same meets the required time lines and quantities. If procurement is not possible from empaneled suppliers, the same may be undertaken from any other source at the Rate Contract or Government e-Market rates or rates that are deemed reasonable.

The GO also listed out modalities for procurement from one supplier or multiple suppliers with the approval of Medical and Health Department. The relaxations permitted under the GO 29 will be in force from March 14 to May 31, 2020.