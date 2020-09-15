Probe sought into appointment of non-tribals at Bhadrachalam govt. hospital

The Bhadrachalam Adivasi Samithi (BAS) is gearing up to launch an agitation to press for a detailed inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the appointment of contract and outsourcing staff at the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam.

A delegation of the BAS led by its general secretary Payam Ravi Varma on Monday submitted a memorandum to the authorities of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, seeking a probe into the matter.

In a statement, Mr Ravi alleged that several non-tribals were appointed as contract and outsourcing employees in the laboratory and operation theatres among other wings of the State-run hospital a couple of weeks ago. “This has deprived several qualified local Adivasi unemployed youths of job opportunities in this hour of coronavirus crisis,” he charged. We are contemplating filing a Right to Information (RTI) application to obtain further information about the entire process of recruitment of the contract and outsourcing staff and the eligibility criteria adopted for recruiting the staff in the hospital by the Agency concerned to further substantiate our charges, he said.

The Government Area Hospital in the tribal heartland of Bhadrachalam is grappling with acute shortage of doctors, staff nurses and the support staff in these pandemic times, Mr Ravi pointed out. He urged the authorities to immediately fill up all the vacant sanctioned posts to ensure prompt medical services and emergency medicare to the needy. He said the BAS would launch a stir if the authorities failed to order an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of contract/outsourcing staff in Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.