GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Probe ordered into allegations against Kakatiya University V-C  

Education Principal Secretary B. Venkatesham instructed the Director General of Vigilance & Enforcement in Hyderabad to thoroughly investigate

Published - May 19, 2024 07:52 am IST - HYDERABAD/WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government has decided to investigate the allegations levelled against T. Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University.

The memo, issued by the Higher Education department, follows complaints from the faculty. The complaints were filed on May 17 and were supported by representations from the Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT). These include unlawful retention of faculty members, who had been terminated, illegal transfers, unfair academic appointments, and approval of fraudulent projects.

Education Principal Secretary B. Venkatesham instructed the Director General of Vigilance & Enforcement in Hyderabad to thoroughly investigate. The Director General is expected to submit a detailed report to the government soon.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ramesh refuted these allegations and said he was ready for any probe.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.