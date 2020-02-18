Probe into alleged irregularities by former SU registrar begins

The State government has ordered an inquiry into allegations against beleaguered ex-registrar of Satavahana University U. Umesh Kumar relating to illegal continuation in the post, misuse of internal funds of the university and illegally staying in university guest house while getting house rent allowance (HRA).

The complaints against Mr. Umesh Kumar had been brought forth by the Association of Satavahana University Teachers (ASUT) and president of Lok Satta Udyama Samstha-Karimnagar unit.

Registrar replaced

The State government has sent back Mr Umesh Kumar to his parent organisation in Osmania University for the inquiry to take place smoothly.

T. Bharath has been appointed as the new Registrar of SU.

On Tuesday, an inquiry panel comprising former registrars of Kakatiya University and Ambedkar University, Jagannatha Swamy and Venkaiah, respectively, visited Satavahana University and examined all the financial records. They also recorded the statement of Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas, who said the complaint was made to avoid misuse of public exchequer and ensure transparency in administration.

He alleged that Mr. Umesh Kumar, who was on deputation from Osmania University, continued in the post without any valid leave and had contributed to several financial irregularities by misusing the internal funds. Mr Umesh Kumar had also illegally recruited security staff and other staff for his personal work, Mr. Srinivas claimed.

Referring to the complaint, the Lok Satta office-bearer also told the inquiry panel that Mr Umesh Kumar converted the university guest house into his personal residence for one-and-a-half years and also claimed HRA from the government at the same time.

There are also allegations of misuse of official vehicles and irregularities in fuel costs, he said and demanded that the inquiry committee conduct a special audit of the financial matters pertaining to his tenure in the university.