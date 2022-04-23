PRO appointment: Owaisi faults Telangana Governor

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted strongly to reports that the public relations officer of BJP in Tamil Nadu is handling the public relations of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In a tweet, he said Ms. Soundararajan is a titular head and appointing a BJP party member as her public relations officer is a case of impropriety. It also raises doubts about her complaints with regard to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Ms. Soundararajan was the president of Tamil Nadu unit of BJP before her appointment as the Governor of Telangana.