Principal’s son arrested for assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

The Santosh Nagar police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in the school-cum-residential premises owned by his mother.

The youth allegedly lured the girl, repeatedly assaulted her and also reportedly captured objectionable content on his cellphone. The issue came to light n Thursday night when the father of the girl approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police said the accused lured the girl into his room several times and allegedly misbehaved with her.

The police arrested the accused and booked him under various provisions of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was remanded in judicial custody. The police are also investigating if the accused assaulted other girls in the school.