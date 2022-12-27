President inaugurates ₹500 crore MIDHANI plate mill

December 27, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Mishra Dhatu Nigam ( MIDHANI) ₹500 crore Wide Plate Mill set up at its existing plant in the presence of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Tuesday.

The plant will be for rolling of slabs of various alloys., plates and sheets of special steel, superalloy, stainless steel, titanium and titanium alloy, armour grade catering to the strategic sectors of defence, space, energy and export market. The high capacity ‘6,000T’ roll separating force can help roll ultra high strength steel in very low thickness.

The new facility will meet the requirements of steel plates for the Agni missile program of Advanced Systems Lab (ASL), DRDO and plates for ordnance factories. MIDHANI is expecting a business of around US$10 million in export market for the products rolled from this mill from Eastern Europe, Middle East and South Asian countries, informed a press release.

The President praised the state-of-the-art facility and said that the initiative will bring the country a step closer to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliant, self-sustaining India as it will play a major role in catering to the internal requirements of the country, in turn cutting down huge imports over the years.

Ms. Murmu expressed confidence that MIDHANI will successfully meet all the expectations and fulfil the purpose for which it was established and will continue its journey of excellence in the coming years. The public sector enterprise under Ministry of Defence, manufactures a wide range of superalloys, titanium alloys, special steels and stainless steels, controlled expansion alloys, heat resistance alloys, special purpose alloys, refractory metals and alloys, magnetic alloys, bio-grade materials in various mill forms using state-of-the-art production facilities for use in the strategic sectors.

Minister for Scheduled Tribes, Women and Child Welfare Satyavati Rathod, Defence Joint Secretary Anurag Vajpayee, MIDHANI Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kumar Jha, directors Gowri Sankara Rao (Finance), T. Muthu Kumar (Production & Marketing) and other senior officers were present, added the press release.