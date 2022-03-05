Pre-bid meetings conducted for Rajiv Swagruha e-auction

Pre-bid meetings have been conducted for the e-auction of plots and housing units constructed under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme of the erstwhile joint State, on Friday.

The meetings were conducted on the sites near Bandlaguda of Nagole, and Bahadurpally of Dundigal Municipality in and around the city, while another meeting was conducted at Khammam where more towers are on sale.

Chief Engineer of the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Eeshwaraiah said 2,700 flats in 33 towers were built in 26 acres of land in Bandlaguda, of which only 500 flats have been sold so far. The towers were designed in 2008, with all the infrastructural facilities. In Bahadurpally, a total of 101 flats are up for sale.

At Khammam, the meeting was conducted by Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and HMDA Superintending Engineer Yusuf Hussain, where the aspirant bidders were explained about the eight towers that are on sale.