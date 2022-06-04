Pre-bid meeting held for Turkayamjal plots

Close to 200 prospective buyers attended the pre-bid meeting of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for e-auction of the plots in Turkayamjal municipality on June 30.

The HMDA is preparing to auction a total 34 plots in 10 acres of land in Turkayamjal with sizes ranging between 600 square yards and 1,060 square yards, eyeing commercial establishments and real estate developers primarily.

The minimum price for bidding has been fixed at ₹40,000 per square yard by HMDA, and the EMD to be deposited per plot is ₹5 lakh.

As per the announcement, infrastructural facilities including BT roads with footpaths and central medians, underground sewerage network, water supply, and power supply and streetlights will be provided by the HMDA within 18 months after the bidding.

HMDA secretary Chandraiah, estate officer Gangadhar, chief engineer BLN Reddy and others attended the pre-bid meeting, where the central government agency MSTC’s representative gave a presentation about the venture and the plots.

Representatives of banks explained the prospects of loans for the buyers. Another pre-bid meeting will be held on June 16, a statement informed.