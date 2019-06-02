PRC studying pay revision reports of other States

The Pay Revision Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal is busy studying the models of pay packages that are being implemented in other States before finalising its recommendations.

The exercise started after the Commission members completed interactions with employees, their unions and the heads of departments as part of efforts to understand the aspirations of the employees. Besides efforts are also being made to address the complaints regarding anomalies in the pay packages for the same cadre employees working in different departments.

“The deliberations with employees unions and the heads of departments are completed. But we are calling them for clarifications as and when needed as we have to understand what is there in their mind,” a PRC member said. The members of the PRC, the first constituted since the formation of Telangana, are conducting an elaborate exercise to ensure that the recommendations made by the Commission set a benchmark for the future PRCs.

Similar recommendations

The Commission is looking at the models implemented in southern States as well as in States like Maharashtra and Bihar in addition to the recommendations made by the VII Pay Commission for taking a call on the various aspects of pay revision. “We are working in an ecosystem and cannot work in isolation. Therefore, we are studying the patterns that are adopted in other States which are available online,” he told The Hindu.

The Commission was waiting for the passage of the full-fledged budget for the current year in place of the interim budget that had been introduced in the assembly in view of the elections. This would enable the Commission to ascertain the allocation that would be made towards costs of employees which is a major issue that would be factored in while finalising the recommendations.

Dedicated portal

The PRC could not, however, set up a dedicated portal for storing the proceedings and information relating to the exercise conducted by the Commission since more than a year. The Commission requested the Centre for Good Governance to help it develop a dedicated portal, but the deadline by which the portal should be developed had become a major factor.

“Since the deadline we fixed was short, the CGG expressed its helplessness in developing the portal,” the member said.