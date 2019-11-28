Pragya Singh effigy burnt

District Congress leaders have set fire to an effigy belonging to Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Karimnagar town on Thursday for her “objectionable” remarks on Mahatma Gandhi assassination.

The DCC leaders, led by former Wakf Board chairman SA Mohsin, TPCC secretary V Anjan Kumar, and SC cell leader Uppari Ravi, arrived with the effigy of the BJP leader at Indira chowk and set it on fire by raising slogans.

They said the controversial MP was frequently making objectionable remarks on Mahatma Gandhi assassination. They said the Bhopal MP had also insulted the Mumbai 26/11 martyr IPS officer Hemanth Kharkare.