Pragya Singh effigy burnt

District Congress leaders have set fire to an effigy belonging to Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Karimnagar town on Thursday for her “objectionable” remarks on Mahatma Gandhi assassination.
The DCC leaders, led by former Wakf Board chairman SA Mohsin, TPCC secretary V Anjan Kumar, and SC cell leader Uppari Ravi, arrived with the effigy of the BJP leader at Indira chowk and set it on fire by raising slogans.
They said the controversial MP was frequently making objectionable remarks on Mahatma Gandhi assassination. They said the Bhopal MP had also insulted the Mumbai 26/11 martyr IPS officer Hemanth Kharkare.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.