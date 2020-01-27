Post Municipal polls debacle, BJP’s Adilabad district unit up against its president

ADILABAD The almost entire Adilabad district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has raised a banner of revolt againt party's district president Payal Shankar in the wake of the party’s poor performance in the just concluded Municipal election. Alleging unilateral decisions and corruption in distributing tickets to wards, the party leaders and workers raised the slogan of “Payal Shankar Hatao, BJP Bachao” at a press conference here.

Party State Executive Comittee member Ch. Suhasini Reddy said party workers had it enough and decided to revolt after the Municipal election. “No one will leave the party but will refuse to work under the incumbent,” she said.

Chances lost

Office bearers from mandals and towns narrated their experiences in denial of tickets to eligible and deserving candidates even in the Panchayat Raj and Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad elections. “Had it not been for Mr. Shankar’s unilateral decisions in allocation of tickets, the BJP would have had its candidate getting elected as Adilabad ZP chairperson,” party vice president Dipak Singh Shekhawat alleged.

They unanimously demanded for the party high command in the State to institute an inquiry into the allegations against the district party chief, and initiate disciplinary action against him. “We cannot see the party sinking to depths like this,” asserted Ms. Suhasini Reddy.