Possible high level inquiry into Bhainsa violence: MoS Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said he will assess the possibility of ordering a high level inquiry into the communal violence in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district. The communally sensitive town was rocked by violence on January 12 and 13.

Addressing the media after visiting the violence hit parts of the town in Korbagalli galli, the MoS accused the government of laxity in controlling the violence. He said even the report in damage caused during the violence was submitted to the State government only on Saturday.

‘Will take up relief issue early’

Quoting the report, Mr. Kishan Reddy said 101 persons were affected in the violence and the damages by way of burnt property was about ₹ 2.33 crore. He said he would take up the issue of compensation to the victims of violence at the earliest.

Talking of the recurrence of communal violence in Bhainsa, the MoS said he will discuss with concerned officials the way in which fool-proof security can be given to citizens of the town. “The incident which saw the DSP and CI getting injured clearly indicated that security needs to be beefed up,” he added.

Donates three months’ salary

In an unusual gesture, Mr. Reddy announced that he is donating his three months salary as a Minister towards relief for the Bhainsa victims. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president announced a relief of ₹ 15 lakh, Members of Parliament from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay and Nizamabad D. Aravind announced a contribution of ₹ 5 lakh each.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy listened to what his partymen had to tell about the incident. He was also briefed about the violence and the steps initiated by the district administration by district Collector Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui and Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju.

Stringent action against culprits

The MoS asked the police to take stringent action against the culprits. He said there should be no scope for sparing the culprits whichever political party they belonged to.

Mr. Reddy interacted with families that have suffered losses in the violence. Among those who visited Bhainsa were Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao.