GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ports of London Authority assures all support in rejuvenation of Musi river

Authority’s senior representatives gave assurance to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy 

January 19, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
A view of the Musi River.

A view of the Musi River. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

The Port of London Authority, the governing body of River Thames, has assured all support to the State Government in its efforts to rejuvenate Musi river.

The Port of London authorities gave the assurance during a meeting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The meeting discussed a detailed outline of various potential partnership points and both sides agreed to hold more discussions and engagements in future for collaboration on a posse of specific projects.

The Chief Minister kickstarted his London tour by holding three-hour-long discussions with officials and experts of the Port of London Authority. Mr. Revanth Reddy explained his vision on the rejuvenation of the Musi River and also learning about the management of rivers, understanding and gathering insights from the Authority.

Port of London Authority corporate affairs director Sian Foster and Stakeholder engagement head Raj Kehal-Livi presented a comprehensive history of developmental activities along the Thame River, natural challenges and engineering response & solutions, investments and revenue management among others over the decades.

The Chief Minister explained that Hyderabad developed along the Musi River, but was unique in being centred around Hussainsagar Lake and was fostered by other major water bodies like Osmansagar. Once Musi was reinvigorated and brought back to its fullest force, the city would be powered by both lakes and a river.

Ms. Kehal-Livi and Ms. Foster said steps were taken to ensure highest levels of sustainability for the river even while undertaking and optimising developments along the banks. The continuous focus of the authority was on finding optimal revenue models to ensure maximum benefits for people and local communities and best-in-class project management practices for various projects underway as well as those that would be taken up in future, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.