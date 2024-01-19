Ports of London Authority assures all support in rejuvenation of Musi river

January 19, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Port of London Authority, the governing body of River Thames, has assured all support to the State Government in its efforts to rejuvenate Musi river.

The Port of London authorities gave the assurance during a meeting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The meeting discussed a detailed outline of various potential partnership points and both sides agreed to hold more discussions and engagements in future for collaboration on a posse of specific projects.

The Chief Minister kickstarted his London tour by holding three-hour-long discussions with officials and experts of the Port of London Authority. Mr. Revanth Reddy explained his vision on the rejuvenation of the Musi River and also learning about the management of rivers, understanding and gathering insights from the Authority.

Port of London Authority corporate affairs director Sian Foster and Stakeholder engagement head Raj Kehal-Livi presented a comprehensive history of developmental activities along the Thame River, natural challenges and engineering response & solutions, investments and revenue management among others over the decades.

The Chief Minister explained that Hyderabad developed along the Musi River, but was unique in being centred around Hussainsagar Lake and was fostered by other major water bodies like Osmansagar. Once Musi was reinvigorated and brought back to its fullest force, the city would be powered by both lakes and a river.

Ms. Kehal-Livi and Ms. Foster said steps were taken to ensure highest levels of sustainability for the river even while undertaking and optimising developments along the banks. The continuous focus of the authority was on finding optimal revenue models to ensure maximum benefits for people and local communities and best-in-class project management practices for various projects underway as well as those that would be taken up in future, they said.