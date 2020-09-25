Polls on Oct. 9 for Nizamabad LAC MLC seat

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for election to the Legislative Council Nizamabad Local Authorities’ Constituency.
The election will be held on October 9 and counting of votes would be on October 12. The entire election process should be completed by October 14.
The seat fell vacant after TRS MLC Bhupathi Reddy, who switched loyalties to the Congress before the previous Assembly elections, was disqualified. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavita filed her nomination on behalf of the ruling party when the election schedule was announced earlier this year.
The election process had been put off following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Ms. Kavita’s election to the post is a formality as the TRS has absolute majority in terms of elected members in different local bodies under the constituency.
