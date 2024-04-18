GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Polish firm Polmor’s arm expanding footprint in Telangana 

Poland Ambassador and Chargé d’affairs to India Sebastian Domzalski visits company’s facilities near Hyderabad that produce critical railway components for European firms 

April 18, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
 Polmor Steel managing director KVR Subbarao briefing Poland Ambassador and Chargé d’affairs to India Sebastian Domzalsk and members of a delegation that visited the company’s facility near Hyderabad on Thursday.

 Polmor Steel managing director KVR Subbarao briefing Poland Ambassador and Chargé d’affairs to India Sebastian Domzalsk and members of a delegation that visited the company’s facility near Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Critical components maker for European rail manufacturing companies Polmor Steel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polish firm Polmor, is expanding its footprint in Telangana.

The company’s existing facilities, in the State, are at the Automotive Park in Kallakal and Muppireddypalli Industrial Area of Medak district. It plans to acquire an additional three acres for the 2.5 million euros expansion project, Polmor Steel said in a release on the visit of Poland Ambassador and Chargé d’affairs to India Sebastian Domzalski to the plants, near here, on April 18.

“As several European companies establish their presence in India, Polmor Steel is proud to contribute to this trend by expanding its operations. With plans to acquire an additional 3 acres for expansion and inject 2.5 million euros in capital, we aim to create employment opportunities for an additional 100 individuals,” Polmor Steel managing director K.V.R. Subbarao said.

He said at least 30 employees of Polmor Steel are working in the parent company in Poland, thereby getting an opportunity to learn, develop and enhance skills to deliver European standard products.

Expressing delight at witnessing the progress of a Polish company in India, Mr.Domzalski commended Polmor Steel’s commitment to growth and job creation. He highlighted the company’s alignment with the government of India’s Make in India initiative.

Mr.Domzalski, Consul General of Poland Aleksander Dańda, Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of Poland Paweł Mokrzycki toured both the existing plants and the new facility currently under construction, the company said.

