‘Police’man arrested for robbing couples

A 38-year-old man, who robbed couples in isolated places posing as a policeman, was arrested by Rachakonda police on Wednesday. Chintala Chandu, a driver from Medipally, Uppal, was earlier caught for ‘robbing’ a couple of ₹2,000.

Police said that Chandu got married in 2002 and started his transport business. After his sister was cheated by a man, he started hating lovers. He was sent to judicial custody for threatening a couple and taking money from them.

After he got bail, he continued his business. Later, he also started a fish business at his native place in Mallapur, Yadadri, but that did not work out.

After returning to Hyderabad, he used to identify secluded places near Outer Ring Road (ORR) and rob couples of gold and cash in the guise of a policeman.

On Wednesday, he was arrested by CCS police, LB Nagar, with the help of Abdullapurmet police, while he was moving under suspicious circumstances at ORR service road. Chandu confessed to have committed around 30 offences.