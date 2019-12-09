Police to file SLP on death sentence for child rapist

Warangal Police Commissioner V. Ravinder on Monday stated that they would file a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court on reducing the death sentence of Polepaka Praveen (26), who was convicted by a fast-track court to life term in a rape and murder of a nine-month old girl.

A local court in August had pronounced death penalty by hanging to the accused in the rape and murder of the nine-month-old baby of Kumarpally, Hanamkonda.

The baby, who asleep with her mother on the terrace of the house was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered by a Polepaka Praveen of Vasanthapur village of Shayampet mandal in Warangal Rural district in the wee hours of June 19.

Following this, the Hanamkonda police registered a case and ACP Ch. Sridhar investigated the case and filed the chargesheet in just 21 days after the incident. The police arrested the accused on the same day.