Police SI trapped by ACB
Bhupalapally Sub-Inspector of Police I. Naresh was caught ‘red-handed’ at his government quarters on Friday when he allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a businessman in exchange for ‘an official favour’, ACB sources said.
The complainant identified as Udayshankar, a local businessman, alleged that Mr Naresh demanded the bribe to settle a financial dispute he had with a woman and to desist from booking a case against him.
The ACB sleuths, based on his complaint, laid a trap and caught the Bhupalapally police SI while he was receiving the bribe, sources added.
ACB officials have booked him on graft charges. Further investigation is under way.
