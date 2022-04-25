Police recruitment board notification to fill over 16,600 posts

Posts include 587 sub-inspectors and 16,027 constables in different wings

The process for recruitment to various posts in the police department started on Monday with the State Level Police Recruitment Board issuing notifications for filling up over 16,600 posts.

The Board has announced recruitment schedule for Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response and Fire Services and Prisons and Correctional Services wings.

Of the total posts, 587 posts pertained to stipendary cadet trainee sub-inspectors — with the Police department taking a lion’s share of 480 posts, including 414 sub inspectors and 66 reserve sub-inspectors. The Board has notified recruitment for 16,027 constable posts wherein 5,010 posts were earmarked for TSSP (men), 4,965 constables (civil) and 4,423 constable posts in the Police Armed Reserve.

Candidates desirous of joining should apply online in prescribed proforma which would be made available on the website www.tslprb.in from May 2 to 22 for recruitment after satisfying themselves of the eligibility requirements.