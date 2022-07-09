Police inspector booked on rape charges, suspended

He allegedly sexually assaulted the wife of an accused; official absconding

Marredpally inspector of police K. Nageshwar Rao was booked on charges of raping a woman, who is the wife of an accused he had arrested in 2018, the Hyderabad City Police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim approached the Vanasthalipuram Police with a complaint stating that her husband was working for Rao at his farmhouse as an employee till February last year. The victim alleged that one day she was brought against her will to an agricultural land which the inspector owned. She later informed her husband of this who then called Rao and told him to leave his family be. Rao allegedly tried to hush up the matter.

The victim also alleged that an inspector of police, a sub-inspector of police, and constables picked her husband up, took him to the Task Force office where they beat him up. They also reportedly took his pictures with ganja packets, and allegedly threatened him against revealing Rao’s behaviour with the victim.

Police said that on July 7, Rao reportedly entered the victim’s house and allegedly raped her. When the victim’s husband tried to intervene, Rao then allegedly threatened the couple with his service weapon, hit the victim’s husband on his head with it, and told them to leave the city, failing which he would book them in cases pertaining to trafficking. While he was taking them away, the car in which they were travelling met with an accident and the couple reportedly managed to escape.

The Vanasthalipuram police booked a case against the accused under Sections 452, 376(2), 307, 448, and 365 of the Indian Penal Code and and Section 30 of Arms Act of 1959. The police formed special teams to apprehend Rao, who is absconding.

Based on a report which Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, sent to the Hyderabad City Police, Rao was placed under suspension.