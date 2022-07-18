Police get custody of rape-accused Inspector 

The Vanasthalipuram police on Monday secured the custody of rape-accused and former Station House Officer of Marredpally K. Nageshwar Rao for further interrogation.

He was remanded in judicial custody at Cherlapally central prison, following orders of a magistrate at Hayathnagar, last week.

Mr. Rao, based on a complaint by a woman at Vanasthalipuram, was booked for rape, attempt to murder, kidnap and for violation of licence rules of his duty weapon. Immediately, he was also placed under suspension from service by the police authority.

Following the incident, the Inspector who went into hiding was later taken into custody by the Special Operation Team. The interrogating team at Vanasthalipuram will have Mr. Rao’s custody for five days, till July 22 (Friday).

Police sources informed that interrogation and evidence collection during this time will include conducting a scene reconstruction, over related incidents at the house of the victim woman and the accident of the car involving the three occupants – the Inspector, the woman and her husband – near Ibrahimpatnam.