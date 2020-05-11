Telangana

Police find its informant network has weakened

The Pallerbanda, a mammoth piece of rock in Sirikonda mandal, was earlier used as shelter by naxalites.

The Pallerbanda, a mammoth piece of rock in Sirikonda mandal, was earlier used as shelter by naxalites.   | Photo Credit: S_HARPALSINGH

Police get news of movement of Maoists very late

As a relevant topic of discussion, the COVID-19 scare has now been replaced by the reported movement of Maoists in the interior areas of former composite Adilabad district. The focus has shifted thanks to reports of Maoists visiting villages located in the dense forest which forms part of the core and buffer areas of Kawal Tiger Reserve in Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts and the police appearing in the villages a few days later based on inputs received from informants.

That the extremists have been elusive for about two months now is a pointer towards the weakened network of informers which had once been crucial in wiping out the Maoist movement. “The informants are giving us false inputs just to earn some money,” revealed a top police officer of the changing times.

The supposedly false information coming from the rickety informant network has also generated a lot of speculation with regard to surrender of top Maoists Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar and his wife Kanthi Lingavva alias Anitha. “Even we have heard the talk, which remains unconfirmed so far,” observed Nirmal district Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju while responding to the rumour that the naxalite couple had preferred to lay down arms in his presence.

Army of informants

Human intelligence had played a significant role between 1999 and 2005-2006 when the Maoist movement was at its strongest in these parts. The Police Department had meticulously raised the army of informants in those days when communication in this much backward area was in a primitive stage.

The strength of the network can be deduced from the fact that an exchange of fire followed within hours of inputs being received by the anti-naxalite force present in a given area. Between 1989 and 2002, there were 33 exchanges of fire between police and Boath dalam of the Maoists, then known as CPI (ML) People’s War Group in which 9 extremists were killed.

‘Intelligence inputs’

“Five of these encounters had taken place between 1997 and 2002 in which the extremists lost six leaders and cadres, the incident occurring based on intelligence inputs from the field. Boath area has been mentioned here because Adellu, a Maoist Divisional Committee member, hails from Pochera village in Boath mandal of Adilabad district and he is leading the currently elusive band of naxalites mainly staying in the area that falls in the Boath Assembly constituency.

It is the information emerging from these villages that seems to be untrustworthy. This phenomenon has so far cost the Police Department precious time and effort in carrying out searches, a veteran in the department pointed out.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 7:45:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/police-find-its-informant-network-has-weakened/article31559036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY