Police assurance to strike-breaker staff

The Telangana police on Sunday assured workers who want to join duty of full safety and security and warned those who try to prevent them of stringent action.

The case was same with the tri-commissionerates. “Given the situation, all RTC employees who want to join duty will be provided security. Those who intimidate employees returning to duty and assault them will be dealt with severely and jailed. We are committed towards public convenience and those going to school and for this all arrangements are being made,” Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

Cyberabad police issued a statement that workers need not fear and action per law will be taken against those who threaten or attack TSRTC employees who are voluntarily joining duty. Those who are being threatened or being prevented from reporting for duty can lodge a complaint at the local police station, dial 100 or contact 9490617444. The Rachakonda police said it is against the law to obstruct workers who are discharging their duty. Police will give protection to workers who are reporting for duty.

Karimnagar Commissionerate Additional DCP (Law and Order) S. Srinivas has assured to provide complete protection to the RTC employees attending to their duties in various depots in the district. In a press note here on Sunday, he said that The police would take criminal action against the persons or leaders involved in attack and abuse of RTC employees, who had voluntarily decided to attend to their duties. He warned the RTC-JAC leaders and others not obstruct the RTC employees attending duties.