Police Act promulgated

Police Act 30 and 30 (A) were promulgated in Medak district for a period of one month from December 1 to December 31. According to Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti, during the period no rallies and processions will be allowed without prior permission. She said that serious action will be initiated against those who violate the regulations. Leaders of political parties and organisations were requested to cooperate with the public and law enforcing authorities.

