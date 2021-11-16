Pochampally makes it to list of best tourism villages in the world

Pochampally village in Telangana is set to be named as one of the best Tourism Villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, according to reports.

“On behalf of people of Pochampally in particular and Telangana, I am grateful that the award has been bestowed on the village,” Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy said after receiving the news. India had nominated two other villages in the same category Kongthong in Meghalaya and Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh.

Pochampally about 50 kilometres from Hyderabad is an artisanal village known for its exceptional Ikat weaves and textures. Visitors throng the village to see the weavers at work, work their handloom equipment, and play with colours and simple geometric designs.

Reacting to the news, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said: I am delighted to know that Pochampally village in Telangana was selected as one of the Best Tourism Villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. Recent UNESCO heritage tag for Ramappa Temple and now the Best Tourism Village Award to Pochampally will significantly boost tourism in Telangana."

The UNWTO’s 24th annual meeting is set to open on November 30 and will run till December 3 in Madrid, Spain. The UNWTO is a world body for promoting sustainable tourism and its meetings are considered the biggest tourism events in the world.

The Tourism Villages is a global initiative to highlight those villages where tourism preserves cultures and traditions, celebrates diversity, provides opportunities and safeguards biodiversity, according to UNWTO.