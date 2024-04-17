Poaching wire seized, two apprehended in Mahabubabad district

April 17, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Forest officers of the Mahabubabad district have confiscated poaching apparatus from the Gudur range, and apprehended two persons for hunting a wild boar.

A statement from the Forest department informed that, during the perambulation drive on April 13, the Forest Range Officer and staff of Gudur range stumbled upon steel binding wire of around 15 kilograms in weight, laid and connected to the electric line, in Ootla North beat of Gudur section.

Upon investigation, it was learnt that two persons Lavudya Krishna, and Sabavathu Danjya, both residents of Ootla village laid the wire, and when apprehended, they allegedly confessed to hunting a wild boar through electrocution, and consuming the meat.

A case has been registered against the accused, the statement said.

‘Catch the Trap’ drive

Recently, the PCCF & Chief Wildlife Warden M.C. Pargaien has issued instruction to the staff going into the forest for inspecting natural water resources and arranging artificial sources, to check the nearby surroundings for snares and traps. Instructions were also given to continue the ‘Catch the Trap’ drive to curb poaching.