PM vowed to bring back all stranded students home: Telangana BJP chief

BJP sets up a toll free number

BJP sets up a toll free number

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday once again appealed to parents of the students stranded in Ukraine not to get alarmed as the Centre has initiated steps to bring them home safely.

The party has set up a toll free number: 8333871818 - for families to contact, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally assured that the Centre has begun discussions with the concerned governments on plans to evacuate 20,000-odd Indian students at the earliest.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders have been meeting the families of the students wherever possible to give them moral support during these tense moments. He also appealed to the media to avoid senstionalising the war situation and for the general public to avoid trusting all that is being posted in the social media as it would only create more fear, a press statement said.