Bandi requests PM to allot IIM, NID & NISER to TS

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday requested the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to consider establishing three top line educational institutions in the state including an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in his constituency Karimnagar.

In a letter to the PM, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said though there was no mention of setting up of an IIM in TS post bifurcation under the AP Bifurcation Act, however, the Government had earlier assured to establish one here too.

Since, Hyderabad already has many reputed educational and research institutions, it will better to set it up in a second tier city like Karimnagar for all round development of the TS. The Government should also consider setting up a National Institute of Design (NID) and the National Institute of Science and Educational Research (NISER) in a city other than Hyderabad.

The BJP leader said this institution too was not promised when TS was formed and two such new institutes were given to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, so the Centre could consider establishing another national centre of educational research here.