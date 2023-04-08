PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

April 08, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train in Hyderabad.

Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati will be running six days a week with regular services starting from April 9 with bookings already open from April 8 onwards.

Train Number 20702 Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will start from Tirupati at 1515 hrs and reaches Secunderabad at 2345 hrs. Train number 20701 Secunderabad-Tirupati will start from Secunderabad at 0600 hrs and reaches Tirupati at 1430 hrs.

The train stops are at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore stations in both the directions. It consists of seven AC chair car coaches and one executive AC chair car with the total seating capacity of 530 passengers providing e the fastest travelling facility between these two stations with an exclusive fully AC reserved sitting accommodation.

Like other VB trains, it has automatic sliding doors, reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class. Emergency alarm button and emergency talk back units have been provided through which passengers can talk with crew in case of exigent situations.

CCTV cameras are equipped in all coaches for safe and secure travel. It provides safe, convenient and comfortable day journey travel for the people travelling to pilgrim destination Tirupati and back. AC chair car fare including catering charge from Secunderabad to Tirupati is ₹1,680 and the executive class fare is ₹3080. Similarly, AC chair car fare including catering charge from Tirupati to Secunderabad is ₹1,625 and the executive class fare is ₹3,030.

Detailed fares can be obtained through IRCTC website and at the reservation counters. Catering charges are optional and can be selected while booking the tickets, said a press release.