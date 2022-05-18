PM for city on May 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the annual day celebrations of Indian School of Business here on May 26.
On arrival at the Shamshabad airport, Mr. Modi will initially meet BJP leaders and then virtually dedicate to the nation the plant of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited at Ramagundam before proceeding to ISB, official sources said.
